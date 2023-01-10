Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 9th
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High School Basketball/Girls
Arnold 23 Rutherford 72
Altha 20 Cottondale 44
Blountstown 34 Liberty 25
Rocky Bayou 56 Tate 9
Laurel Hill 30 Baker 37
Niceville 67 Bay 27
High School Basketball/Boys
Malone 52 Graceville 55
South Walton 92 Destin 70
Poplar Springs 62 Ponce De Leon 45
Blountstown 62 Liberty 29
High School Soccer/Girls
Rutherford 1 Freeport 7
Leon 0 Mosley 1
Marianna 1 Wakulla 0
High School Soccer/Boys
Mosley 5 Milton 1
North Bay Haven 1 Choctaw 1
