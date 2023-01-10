Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 9th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Girls

Arnold 23 Rutherford 72

Altha 20 Cottondale 44

Blountstown 34 Liberty 25

Rocky Bayou 56 Tate 9

Laurel Hill 30 Baker 37

Niceville 67 Bay 27

High School Basketball/Boys

Malone 52 Graceville 55

South Walton 92 Destin 70

Poplar Springs 62 Ponce De Leon 45

Blountstown 62 Liberty 29

High School Soccer/Girls

Rutherford 1 Freeport 7

Leon 0 Mosley 1

Marianna 1 Wakulla 0

High School Soccer/Boys

Mosley 5 Milton 1

North Bay Haven 1 Choctaw 1

