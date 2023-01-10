Arnold soccer coach hauls in statewide honor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Marlins boys soccer coach Jona Hammond is hauling in some recognition, statewide and beyond!

Coach Hammond, who led Arnold to the 5A state runner up finish last season, has been named the 2022 Boys High School Soccer Coach of the Year in the Small Public School Classification. That honor coming from the United Soccer Coaches Association. Hammond’s also been nominated for consideration for the National High School Boys Soccer coach of the year, that by the National High School Soccer Athletic Coaches Association, with that award to be announced at a later date.

“Just the fact that you know, we’re being recognized for soccer in this area, in the panhandle is just amazing.” coach Hammond told me via Zoom Monday. “Anytime that the panhandle can be recognized on the national state and the state stage, it’s something to be excited about.” The coach went on to say “Those coaches awards to me are, team awards. Right, because if the players don’t buy in, if they don’t get on the field and do what they’re asked and accomplish their goals, I’m not getting any of these awards. So it’s definitely a team goal, it’s something, I just can’t do it by myself

Hammond and the Marlins coming off four wins in that elite 8 team tourney they hosted this past weekend, and are 11-0-2 and likely the top ranked 5A team in the state when the rankings come out Tuesday. They’re back on the pitch Wednesday when they host 10-4-2 Mosley.

