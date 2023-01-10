Chapter Chat Book 1: Lessons in Chemistry

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is inviting viewers to read along every month in a new book club, Chapter Chat. The team will be picking one book a month and hope to encourage a love of reading and support for our local libraries.

Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, stopped by to join in on the fun and tell viewers about all the resources the Bay County Public Library has to offer.

The first novel is a recent favorite of Burris titled Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

This book can be checked out at the public library or purchased where books are sold.

For more information on this month’s pick, watch the videos attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Perry Lee Gayle, 63, arrested.
Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023

Latest News

The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public...
Chapter Chat Book 1: Lessons in Chemistry part two
The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public...
Chapter Chat Book 1: Lessons In Chemistry
A family ring was found this weekend with a little help and lots of faith.
Miracle in the ashes
Before and after pics
Miracle in the ashes