Chapter Chat Book 1: Lessons in Chemistry

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is inviting viewers to read along every month in a new book club, Chapter Chat. The team will be picking one book a month and hope to encourage a love of reading and support for our local libraries.

Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, stopped by to join in on the fun and tell viewers about all the resources the Bay County Public Library has to offer.

The first novel is a recent favorite of Burris titled Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

This book can be checked out at the public library or purchased where books are sold.

For more information on this month’s pick, watch the videos attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.