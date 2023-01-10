A chilly start to a mild finish

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of upper-level clouds pushing out east early on this morning. Most will be gone from our skies around or just after sunrise leaving abundant sunshine for the day ahead.

Temperatures have turned chilly on us this morning. We’re slipping into the 30s across the Wiregrass, I-10 up into South Alabama. And it’s mid to upper 40s down toward the coast. Dress warmly, in layers, for the morning drive.

You’ll be able to shed a layer by lunch. Highs today reach the mid 60s, a very similar feel to yesterday afternoon. We’ll warm our afternoons into the midweek with 70s for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front poised to bring our next rain chance.

A scattered or stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon. The more likely time for rain will be Thursday evening and into the night as a batch of rain along the cold front moves through.

The front passes through Friday morning and skies clear out quickly before sunrise. But temperatures take a bigger hit with this front as northerly winds turn breezy and highs on Friday stay in the upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies after a few upper level clouds around sunrise. Highs today reach the pleasant mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly morning ahead for inland areas in the 40s, 50s for the coast, with mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Perry Lee Gayle, 63, arrested.
Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023

Latest News

Quiet weather is in the forecast the next two days.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the comfortably cool start to our Monday.
Pleasant early week forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Quiet weather continues with slight cool-down Monday
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast