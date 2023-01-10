A chilly start to a mild finish

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of upper-level clouds pushing out east early on this morning. Most will be gone from our skies around or just after sunrise leaving abundant sunshine for the day ahead.

Temperatures have turned chilly on us this morning. We’re slipping into the 30s across the Wiregrass, I-10 up into South Alabama. And it’s mid to upper 40s down toward the coast. Dress warmly, in layers, for the morning drive.

You’ll be able to shed a layer by lunch. Highs today reach the mid 60s, a very similar feel to yesterday afternoon. We’ll warm our afternoons into the midweek with 70s for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front poised to bring our next rain chance.

A scattered or stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon. The more likely time for rain will be Thursday evening and into the night as a batch of rain along the cold front moves through.

The front passes through Friday morning and skies clear out quickly before sunrise. But temperatures take a bigger hit with this front as northerly winds turn breezy and highs on Friday stay in the upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies after a few upper level clouds around sunrise. Highs today reach the pleasant mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly morning ahead for inland areas in the 40s, 50s for the coast, with mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

