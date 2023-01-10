Get involved in the Fore Her Pink Walk and 5k

The founder of Fore Her, Amy Walsh, joins the team live in studio with details about the pink walk and 5k event happening this year.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lace up those running shoes for an upcoming event benefiting breast cancer research.

Fore Her is a breast cancer foundation based locally that works to provide funds for women undergoing active treatment.

Fore Her founder, Amy Walsh, said life doesn’t stop for cancer treatments. Miscellaneous bills continue to pile up and Walsh said it is the foundation’s goal to help relieve some of that stress.

The founder of Fore Her, Amy Walsh, joins the team live in studio with details about the pink walk and 5k event happening this year.(SUNDANCE PHOTOGRAPHY | WJHG)

This year, Walsh said she is excited to ramp up the Pink Walk and add the 5k portion in as well.

The walk will take place Saturday, January 28 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. It is a timed race with prizes and an after party to follow.

The 5k registration is $60 or $45 for survivors. There will also be a Survivors’ Stroll as well for breast cancer survivors that is free entry.

For more information on how to sign up visit Fore Her’s website here.

The founder of Fore Her, Amy Walsh, joins the team live in studio with details about the pink walk and 5k event happening this year.(WJHG)

