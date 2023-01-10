The Governor Stone’s completion date delayed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may take a bit longer than expected to restore a local historical vessel.

The Governor Stone is an 1877 sailing schooner that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. However, The Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. and the Stone Loft Boat Shop out of St Andrews are working to rebuild her. The project began last spring. The Governor Stone is at St. Andrew School along Bayview Ave. in Panama City.

Captain Anderson Barnes is the Lead Boatwright and President of the Stone Loft Boat Shop. He said his team took a majority of the planking off to expose the damaged frames. They also got some fresh wood that they’ll use on the schooner.

It’s all about bringing the project back to life by creating a life-size plan of the vessel in shop.

“We just started doing our loftings which is where we draw the life-size plans of the boat on the floor of the shop there,” Barnes said. “It’s full-scale. It allows us to take the lines, transfer them over to templates, and then use those templates to bring the boat back into shape.”

Barnes also said the delay in government funding and a change order pushed back the vessel’s completion date by a year.

The project is expected to take about three years to finish.

You can get involved in the schooner’s restoration efforts by visiting this website.

