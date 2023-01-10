Miracle in the ashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many of you know, my parent’s lost their home in a devastating fire 2 days before Christmas when a fire started on a house under construction next door. My parents escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing and my dad’s cell phone. Since the fire we have been going through the house looking for anything that survived. Very few pictures survived and almost no furniture. We did find some china and silver from when my mom and dad got married though. One item that my mom lost that really bothered her was a ring that her grandmother had given her mom and then she gave to my mom. The ring dated back to the 1800s. When the fire started it was located on a make-up table by my mom and dad’s bed in the upstairs of the house. That part of the house is now partially on the 1st floor after it collapsed. After climbing to an outside balcony and looking in and using a drone I was able to locate the table where the ring was located when the fire started. I was not confident in the stability of this area so I asked a friend, Patrick Miller, who used to be a firefighter and is now a builder to help me. I knew he had the skills to at least make sure that the area I was searching was somewhat safe or could be made safe enough to search. I was prepared to search for days, weeks, or even months because I had faith that ring was in the house. I just needed to find it!

Patrick came over this past Saturday with his ladder and a headlamp with little intention of doing anything but surveying the situation so he could come up with the right plan and get the right tools to make the search as safe as possible. I had a hunch the ring would be close to the table where it was located before the fire. But even finding it there would still be like finding a needle in a haystack. Now, that was assuming a spray of water from a fire house had not scattered the ring someplace else. The table was at least a place to start. I showed Patrick where the ring had been located and where the table it was on was currently located. From there he looked for the best way to get access to the collapsed 2nd floor. It turned out this was from a ladder outside the kitchen where he could crawl through a window and onto the debris. He continued to move across the debris and it continued to bear his weight. He eventually found his way to the area where the charred make-up table was located. Once there he was moving some of the debris/ash around in that area and BAM! There is was... a ring! Patrick sent me a picture of it after yelling he found a ring. I knew it was THE RING before I even got the pic. I was ecstatic and emotion knowing how happy my mom would be to be reunited with this piece of family history. Patrick found the ring in 5 minutes!

I can only believe faith, prayer, and God played a role in finding that ring. Anyway, I know a lot of you all have been praying for my parents during this difficult time and I just wanted to share that your prayers played a role in us reuniting that family heirloom to my mom. Remember that no matter house tough the situation and no matter how daunting it may be... keep the faith.

