Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast under partly cloudy skies. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect 70s by Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance of rain and maybe some strong storms on Thursday to NWFL. Much colder air returns to our area Friday and through the weekend. Expect for lows in the 30s Sat AM and Sun AM with highs only the the 50s to near 60.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

