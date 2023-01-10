Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny and nice weather the next few days
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast under partly cloudy skies. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect 70s by Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance of rain and maybe some strong storms on Thursday to NWFL. Much colder air returns to our area Friday and through the weekend. Expect for lows in the 30s Sat AM and Sun AM with highs only the the 50s to near 60.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the comfortably cool start to our Monday.
Pleasant early week forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Quiet weather continues with slight cool-down Monday
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Expect a nice weekend in the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast