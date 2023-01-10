Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two familiar faces for Bay County now have new roles in Tallahassee. After serving on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts recently won the race for State House District 6. That’s the seat Sen. Jay Trumbull held before moving to the upper chamber last fall, winning the District 2 seat.

Now both are making sure the Panhandle’s issues stay front and center at the state capitol.

“I can assure you that the Panhandle will never be forgotten,” said Rep. Griff Griffits, District 6.

“When we have issues that those issues are not forgotten,” said Sen. Jay Trumbull, District 2.

In Panama City Monday night, the two legislators heard from the people at the Government Building.

“I strongly urge you to consider introducing things to limit or eliminate the contingency fees,” said a community member.

Senator Trumbull said one of his priorities is to make housing affordable.

“What I really want to focus on is how do we tailor this for folks that are living pay check to pay check but are holding a job how do we reward that person,” said Trumbull.

Senator Trumbull wants to focus on using resources to help those with affordable housing.

“How do we use some of the resources that we are so blessed with as a state to be able to give people leg up rather than a handout,” said Trumbull.

Focusing on affordable housing is a priority for both members

“It’s been an issue and more prevalent since the hurricane and Sadowski act that is funded by the legislature every year has always been a hot topic so we will make sure that that tries to have a stable level of funding and that funding stays in place,” said Griffits.

Recovering and rebuilding from Hurricane Michael is one of Rep. Griffitts’ priorities.

“Locally here senator Trumbull and I are still primarily focused on rebuilding and recovering, bringing back projects that are special to our community,” said Rep. Griffitts. “To help the community the municipalities recover much quicker than other after a hurricane.”

Representative Griffits hopes to speed up the hurricane recovery process while bringing funding to the table.

