Officials: 16-year-old who collapsed after flag football game died of natural causes

Ashari Hughes was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School when she collapsed and was taken to a hospital. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 16-year-old who died after a flag football game in Las Vegas died from natural causes, according to officials.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Ashari Hughes died from an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva. Her manner of death was described as natural.

On Jan. 5, Hughes was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School when she collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

Hughes died shortly after.

The 16-year-old’s parents said she was having heart problems, but hadn’t received an official diagnosis before her death.

The National Library of Medicine describes Hughes’ cause of death as a “rare congenital abnormality” that represents less than 3% of coronary anomalies.

According to KVVU, a journal published in 2016 said patients with the abnormality can have symptoms which include myocardial ischemia, a condition also known as reduced blood flow, arrhythmias, or sudden cardiac death (SCD).

The journal said the condition can be diagnosed with an angiography and surgery is typically recommended to treat the condition.

Two vigils are planned in honor of Hughes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
Perry Lee Gayle, 63, arrested.
Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

Doctors are calling it “a remarkable recovery.”
UC Health: Hamlin now back in Buffalo
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee in 2026