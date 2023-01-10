Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational

Rescue Mission Reopening Ribbon Cutting
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

“Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”

The rescue mission serves as a staple for homeless men in the community.

“We think the community needs it, especially after Hurricane Michael and the lack of affordable housing in Bay County,” said Panama City Rescue Mission Chairman Alan Graham. “This is the only option a lot of people have if they lost their home to a fire, or if they, through any circumstance, lost their job. You never know when someone could end up without a home. We’re the only men’s mission from Pensacola to Tallahassee to house men and restore their lives.”

Hurricane Michael and a fire caused it to be closed for years.

“Over the last three years since, we got a new fire alarm, new sprinkler system, all new electrical and HVAC, as well as a bunch of new stuff in the kitchen,” Fett said.

Finding the funding to restore the place was a group effort.

“Since Hurricane Michael, [we received] $750,000,“ Fett said. “A chunk of that is in the furniture. We got $50,000 worth of new beds.”

Board members said this place is up and running food-wise. However, additional funding is needed so they can hire the staff to make the shelter a 24/7 operation.

“We still have to have the ability to hire 10 or 12 people,” Fett said. “Right now, that’s going to cost around $30,000 a month.”

He also said they’re working around the clock to find the money. Time will tell how long it will take.

“This is the big crystal ball question,” Fett said. “I don’t know. We are faith-based. I believe in God. I believe in His Son, and I believe in His timing.”

You can get involved with the mission’s cause by visiting its website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

Latest News

bay co legislative delegation meeting
Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum
Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from...
30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season
The Governor Stone pre-Hurricane Michael
The Governor Stone’s completion date delayed
Rescue Mission Reopening Ribbon Cutting
Rescue Mission Reopening Ribbon Cutting