Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

“Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”

The rescue mission serves as a staple for homeless men in the community.

“We think the community needs it, especially after Hurricane Michael and the lack of affordable housing in Bay County,” said Panama City Rescue Mission Chairman Alan Graham. “This is the only option a lot of people have if they lost their home to a fire, or if they, through any circumstance, lost their job. You never know when someone could end up without a home. We’re the only men’s mission from Pensacola to Tallahassee to house men and restore their lives.”

Hurricane Michael and a fire caused it to be closed for years.

“Over the last three years since, we got a new fire alarm, new sprinkler system, all new electrical and HVAC, as well as a bunch of new stuff in the kitchen,” Fett said.

Finding the funding to restore the place was a group effort.

“Since Hurricane Michael, [we received] $750,000,“ Fett said. “A chunk of that is in the furniture. We got $50,000 worth of new beds.”

Board members said this place is up and running food-wise. However, additional funding is needed so they can hire the staff to make the shelter a 24/7 operation.

“We still have to have the ability to hire 10 or 12 people,” Fett said. “Right now, that’s going to cost around $30,000 a month.”

He also said they’re working around the clock to find the money. Time will tell how long it will take.

“This is the big crystal ball question,” Fett said. “I don’t know. We are faith-based. I believe in God. I believe in His Son, and I believe in His timing.”

You can get involved with the mission’s cause by visiting its website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.