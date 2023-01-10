Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 reported the latest details on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach. The map of where the road could be has sparked concerns among residents.

The next phase, Phase III of Back Back Beach, will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway, which will have to cross near the Breakfast Point neighborhood. The conceptual map shows the roadway lining up very close to some of those homes, but county officials tell NewsChannel 7 that conceptual is all it is right now.

Riding on Back Beach Road at the wrong time can look like you just rolled into a parking lot, which is what makes Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway such a big deal for the area.

“During summer we have about 85,000 cars a day on Panama City Beach Parkway, which is well beyond the capacity of the roadway,” Keith Bryant, Chief Infrastructure Officer for Bay County, said. “We don’t want Back Beach Road to be a parking lot.”

Currently, the roadway runs from State Road 79 to Nautilus Street and is heavily used. The next phase running from North Clara to the Publix Sports Complex is what has some residents speaking out. The map shows the roadway virtually skimming the top of the Breakfast Point neighborhood, which would put Back Back Beach into the backyards of roughly a dozen homes.

“There are some concerns about the proximity of the roadway to the neighborhood,” Valerie Sale, the Communications Director for Bay County, said.

Bay County officials want to inform residents that it’s still early and the current map is not set in stone.

“The line on the paper doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s exactly where this roadway is going to be located,” Sale said. “There’s going to be ample opportunity for the public to give us their feedback and their input and ample opportunity for that, that conceptual drawing to change from some of the neighbors there.”

“Like those folks who live in that area, I wouldn’t want a roadway in my backyard. We’re going to do our best to build a roadway that does not negatively impact the public,” Bryant said. “That’s why we have the PD&E Study.”

The PD&E Study is the next step, surveying the area for the best placement of the road, keeping in mind both residents and the environment.

“It will nail down where the roadway is going to go. But during the process, there will be public meetings where citizens are able to give their input and their concerns. That’s all part of the process,” Bryant said.

This study will take roughly two years to complete. Phase III as a whole will take about four years to complete.

