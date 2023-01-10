Shooting investigation underway in Lynn Haven

Suspicious person found within home shot by resident.
Suspicious person found within home shot by resident.(File image | tillsonburg via Canva)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person found within a residential home on Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County.

BCSO officials said a resident of the home discovered the male stranger within the home. Another resident of the home confronted the stranger and an altercation ensued. The stranger was shot. All members of the family that live in the home are uninjured.

The BCSO is on scene and is conducting an investigation into the incident. There does not appear to be any other person involved and no danger to the other residents of the neighborhood from this shooting.

We’ll have updates as the investigation continues.

