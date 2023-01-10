Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words, and to Local Historian Bill Hudson a postcard can act as the town sharing its own history.

Through these photos of the local historic buildings and landscapes of the area, Hudson gives viewers a glimpse into what a stroll through town would have looked like back in the day.

As always if wanting to chat with Hudson about anything that looked familiar, give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

