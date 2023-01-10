Two arrested on drug charges after leading Washington Co. deputies on high speed chase

Two arrested after high speed chase in Washington County. Hawkins (left), Newkirk (right).
Two arrested after high speed chase in Washington County. Hawkins (left), Newkirk (right).(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a short pursuit in Washington County.

In a news release, officials said at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on Creek Rd. in Vernon. That’s when deputies say Ian Julian Newkirk, 35, of Orlando continued traveling 45 miles per hour over the speed limit.

As deputies narrowed in on the white Subaru SUV, Newkirk stopped the vehicle. A passenger of the vehicle, Grayson Levonne Hawkins, 27, of Los Angeles quickly exited the vehicle. During the stop, deputies smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. That’s when deputies used a K9 to search the vehicle. Officials say the two people in the vehicle became very argumentative. The K9 gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they then searched the vehicle and found 37 grams of marijuana, 370 Xanax bars(pills), Dextroamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Newkirk was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a felony.

Hawkins was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

Both were booked into the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

Latest News

Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents
Loop Road Breakfast Point Problems
Loop Road Breakfast Point Problems
Quiet weather is in the forecast the next two days.
Monday Evening Forecast
Quiet weather is in the forecast the next two days.
Monday Evening Forecast