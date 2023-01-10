Two arrested on drug charges after leading Washington Co. deputies on high speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a short pursuit in Washington County.

In a news release, officials said at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on Creek Rd. in Vernon. That’s when deputies say Ian Julian Newkirk, 35, of Orlando continued traveling 45 miles per hour over the speed limit.

As deputies narrowed in on the white Subaru SUV, Newkirk stopped the vehicle. A passenger of the vehicle, Grayson Levonne Hawkins, 27, of Los Angeles quickly exited the vehicle. During the stop, deputies smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. That’s when deputies used a K9 to search the vehicle. Officials say the two people in the vehicle became very argumentative. The K9 gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they then searched the vehicle and found 37 grams of marijuana, 370 Xanax bars(pills), Dextroamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Newkirk was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a felony.

Hawkins was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

Both were booked into the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.