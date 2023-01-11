Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home.

Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family.

She prides herself on being easy to manage and adorable, of course.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter explained how easy the adoption process is and what Bonnie’s relaxed routine and entertaining personality looks like.

If in need of a fluffy and expert cuddler, Bonnie is your gal.

For more information on how to bring Bonnie home, watch the video attached and visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.