Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home.

Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family.

She prides herself on being easy to manage and adorable, of course.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter explained how easy the adoption process is and what Bonnie’s relaxed routine and entertaining personality looks like.

If in need of a fluffy and expert cuddler, Bonnie is your gal.

For more information on how to bring Bonnie home, watch the video attached and visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club
generic crash
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Bonnie the bunny is looking for her forever home.
Adopt a Pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule returned to earth this morning. Photo: Elizah Johnsen
Fireball in the sky from SpaceX Dragon capsule
A fireball was seen across our skies this morning as the cargo craft returned to earth.
Dragon capsule returns to earth
Fines will be given to repeat "false alarm" offenders.
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting