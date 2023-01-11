Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 10th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

North Bay Haven 39 Bay 86

Wewahitchka 26 Bethlehem 66

Arnold 57 Wakulla 41

Mariana 61 Rutherford 57

Laurel Hill 31 Baker 58

Jay 44 Paxton 39

Altha 58 Wakulla Christian 44

Cottondale 59 Vernon 46

Bozeman 56 Port St. Joe 48

Jefferson 22 Franklin 40

Sneads 67 Liberty 24

High School Basketball/Girls

Rutherford 62 Rickards 39

Cottondale 38 Vernon 41

Bozeman 26 Port St. Joe 47

Blountstown 44 North Bay Haven 36

Jay 29 Paxton 30

Sneads 38 Liberty 39

Ponce De Leon 54 Marianna 19

Graceville 37 Chipley 35

Bay 15 South Walton 52

Walton 42 Holmes 51

Laurel Hill 33 Catholic 57

Ft. Walton Beach 38 Niceville 39

High School Soccer/Girls

Munroe 0 Rocky Bayou 8

Walton 2 Bozeman 2

Freeport 3 Marianna 2

North Bay Haven 5 Port St. Joe 1

High School Soccer/Boys

Bay 7 Franklin 1

Munroe 1 Rocky Bayou 8

North Bay Haven 2 Port St. Joe 4

Walton 6 Bozeman 0

Niceville 3 Crestview 0

