Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 10th
High School Basketball/Boys
North Bay Haven 39 Bay 86
Wewahitchka 26 Bethlehem 66
Arnold 57 Wakulla 41
Mariana 61 Rutherford 57
Laurel Hill 31 Baker 58
Jay 44 Paxton 39
Altha 58 Wakulla Christian 44
Cottondale 59 Vernon 46
Bozeman 56 Port St. Joe 48
Jefferson 22 Franklin 40
Sneads 67 Liberty 24
High School Basketball/Girls
Rutherford 62 Rickards 39
Cottondale 38 Vernon 41
Bozeman 26 Port St. Joe 47
Blountstown 44 North Bay Haven 36
Jay 29 Paxton 30
Sneads 38 Liberty 39
Ponce De Leon 54 Marianna 19
Graceville 37 Chipley 35
Bay 15 South Walton 52
Walton 42 Holmes 51
Laurel Hill 33 Catholic 57
Ft. Walton Beach 38 Niceville 39
High School Soccer/Girls
Munroe 0 Rocky Bayou 8
Walton 2 Bozeman 2
Freeport 3 Marianna 2
North Bay Haven 5 Port St. Joe 1
High School Soccer/Boys
Bay 7 Franklin 1
Munroe 1 Rocky Bayou 8
North Bay Haven 2 Port St. Joe 4
Walton 6 Bozeman 0
Niceville 3 Crestview 0
