Arnold senior Titus Howell is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Titus Howell has played basketball for Arnold for four years and has set a pretty high standard for all the players to follow.

”He just loves to be the ultimate teammate.” says Arnold head coach TJ Jackson “He’s what you want your freshman to look up to. He’s what you want all your underclassman to pretty much say, “okay this is how we’ve got to be”.

”For me it was like learning how to be what people were before me.” says Howell. Titus has learned the ins and outs of team play and how to elevate his teammates on and off the court.

”Just bringing that senior leadership.” adds coach Jackson “Knowing those expectations of how to lead, showing up on time for practice, holding guys accountable. He tutors some of the guys on the team man.” With a 4.5 GPA and a couple of college classes under his belt, he’s the one they call for academic help, and Titus is always willing because he understands the impact of education. And Titus says that’s good with him. “Basketball only lasts so long, so then you have to apply yourself in other ways like the classroom. I mean that’s why the classroom is probably even more important in some ways. Can’t tell coach that but.”

”He lends his hand to these guys academically,” says Jackson “you know off the court. I think them knowing that they’ve got a big brother they can go to academically, “hey I’m struggling in a course”, and not be embarrassed about it.” All the focus and drive he puts into the classroom allows him to understand everything on the court and help him rise to the top level.

”Him being two or three step plays ahead, it shows on the basketball court and you can just tell he puts in the time in his academic studies.” says the coach.

And Howell adds “I want to be the best possible person I can in both ways but with basketball it’s more of a motivation of I want to be the better than the next person in front of me. But in the classroom it’s like I want to push myself to be better.”

Coach Jackson says no matter the situation Titus never looses his smile and defines senior leadership to a T, as in Titus. Newschannel7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

