Fireball in the sky from SpaceX Dragon capsule
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A resupply cargo capsule from SpaceX returned to earth this morning splashing down near Florida. It created a fireball in our sky around 4am CST. There were some reports of a loud boom in the sky accompanying the bright streaking fireball created by the capsule’s re-entry.
For more information on what the cargo spacecraft was carrying click SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule.
