Fireball in the sky from SpaceX Dragon capsule

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A resupply cargo capsule from SpaceX returned to earth this morning splashing down near Florida. It created a fireball in our sky around 4am CST. There were some reports of a loud boom in the sky accompanying the bright streaking fireball created by the capsule’s re-entry.

For more information on what the cargo spacecraft was carrying click SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.