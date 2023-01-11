Fireball in the sky from SpaceX Dragon capsule

SpaceX Dragon resupply capsule splashdown near Florida this morning
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A resupply cargo capsule from SpaceX returned to earth this morning splashing down near Florida. It created a fireball in our sky around 4am CST. There were some reports of a loud boom in the sky accompanying the bright streaking fireball created by the capsule’s re-entry.

For more information on what the cargo spacecraft was carrying click SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule.

