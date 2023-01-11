Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades.

Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard.

“So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas, a resident in the community.

Panama City’s Quality of Life Department met with residents of Glenwood and surrounding areas, discussing what they want to see in their community.

“We are going make sure that we bring programs that the community wants they desire,” said Sean DePalma, Panama City’s Quality of Life Director.

DePalma says there will be community enrichment programs.

“Stem development programs, senior programs, activities, cooking programs, health and wellness,” said DePalma.

During the meeting they handed out surveys to make sure they are getting everyone’s opinion.

“Getting these citizens input to what they want to see going on in the future,” said DePalma.

A big focus, the future of the Glenwood community center. Janice Lucas lives in the area and has rented it in the past, she says this is a step in the right direction.

“So, we need activities for youth, our seniors want places to go during the daytime, so I think the voices is very clear what we want,” said Lucas.

The Quality of Life Department says they want a packed schedule for the center. In just a few weeks their hoping to have a more structured plan.

“We’re hoping by the end of February that we have a really solid template of programs going on and just continuously build from there,” said DePalma.

If you missed Tuesday night’s meeting, you can fill out the survey online.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.