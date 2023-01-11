Milder conditions arrive today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clouds increasing from the west. We’ll wind up partly to mostly cloudy for today with only a small shot at a stray light shower late in the afternoon near the coast.

Otherwise, temperatures are chilly out the door, especially inland and to the east. However, the coast and Western Counties are already starting to warm some as southerly winds are taking over and a warm front is moving in from the west.

We’ll see most temperatures actually rise this morning before sunrise because of the change in winds. Most will start the day in the 50s, if not for a few spotty upper 40s inland around the Tri-State before sunrise. Grab a light jacket for the early morning commute. You’ll be able to shed it later today.

Temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon! There’s enough moisture accompanying a slightly breeze from the south to make it feel a bit more humid, especially near the coast today as well.

That warm and moist air may try to turn into a small and brief isolated to stray shower near the Bay County coast later this afternoon. It’s a 10% chance you’ll catch it and it won’t be umbrella worthy. The better rain chance resides for tomorrow as a cold front moves through the Southeast.

A couple batches of passing showers or storms will be expected, one through the day on Thursday and the next Thursday night. There’s a small chance for strong or possibly severe storms to develop where gusty winds would be the main concern.

Once the front passes through, temperatures tank into Friday and the weekend. Highs return to the 70s on Thursday but drop all the way into the mid 50s under sunshine for Friday and Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for a small spotty stray shower near the coast in the late day. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has better rain chances passing through in two batches on Thursday, one for the afternoon and the other into the night.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.