Next phase of The Historic McKenzie House Revival Underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The revival of a historic Bay County home in the downtown area is underway.

Panama City leaders are carrying out the next stage of The Historic McKenzie House on East 3rd court.

The two-step led abatement phase included the removal of the lead-based paint from the exterior of the building and then repainting it.

Tuesday morning the commission approved an extra $11,700 to finalize the phase. This comes after the lead removal revealed damaged and termite infested wood forcing contractors to replace the wood.

The additional money will go toward the cost to prime, caulk and paint the face of the building. The new contract total for this project is $159,280.

Painting is expected to begin within the next 30 days.

The building is expected to be open to the public in the Spring.

