One dead after shooting at nightclub

crime scene
crime scene(mgn)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. Panama City police are on scene investigating. The club is located at U.S. 98 and Drummond Avenue in Panama City.

Police tell us the situation is under control and there is no threat to anyone in the surrounding area.

We have a reporter on scene and will bring updates as they are available.

