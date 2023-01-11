Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting

Jan. 11, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the lower back Tuesday night, according to Panama City Beach Police.

This happened shortly after 9 p.m. on January 10, 2023, at a home at 145 Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach.

61-year-old Danny Ray Hood was arrested and faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm.

The victim was found shot outside the home.

Hood was inside the home, according to officers.

While being interviewed, investigators say Hood incriminated himself.

He was then arrested.

The victim has been in surgery and is listed in critical condition, per the last update from PCBPD.

Police say this was a domestic incident and there is no threat to the community.

They add it was an isolated incident.

