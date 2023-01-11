Panama City to spend $175K for forensic audit after director arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders have voted on a contract with Warren Averett for a forensic audit, as part of a lengthy investigation into Former Panama City Director Michael Johnson who was charged with money laundering of $100,000.

The contract includes a description of the scope and firm fees, which will cost $175,000.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he feels like that is a great price.

“For the scope that they are going to have to go through $175,000, I’m not surprised. I really thought it was going to be more than that and I’m glad it was less,” said Brudnicki. “It’s probably going to take three or four months before they can come up with all the information, but with all the money that we are looking at that was possibly stolen, 175,000, to me, was a pretty good deal.”

The audit will include several reviews including Community Redevelopment Agency grants and the After School Assistance Program.

Commissioner Josh Street said he believes the money being spent is worth it.

“I think in this case, this is money well spent,” Street said. “You can’t put a price tag on making sure that you do everything in your power to get back what was taken from the citizens of Panama City.”

Mayor Brudnicki said he has no doubt that there could be more stolen money.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I hope that they don’t, but I hope that they look hard enough that if there is, they find it,” Brudnicki said.

The forensic audit will go as far back to a title search for all properties purchased, sold, and appraised on behalf of the city since 2012.

