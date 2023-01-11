WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Ryland Nunn.

“I was very surprised,” Ryland said. “I felt honored to just be recognized. I’m making a difference, it’s meaningful.”

Ryland is in 11th grade at Seacoast Collegiate High School.

“My favorite thing is we have a good sense of community since it’s a smaller school,” Ryland said. “I really like having the opportunity to get my associate’s degree as well.”

That’s right. Ryland is dual enrolled with Northwest Florida State College. He is earning college credits while still in high school.

He does have a favorite subject.

“I love history,” Ryland said. “I don’t take any history right now, hopefully, next year I’ll have some history. I just really love learning about history. Specifically American history.”

Outside of the classroom, Ryland is very active within his church and volunteers in the community.

“On Thursdays, I volunteer at an after-school kid program,” Ryland said, “I’m involved with my youth group. Help out with ushering sometimes, just do a few things around there.”

While the future is still unknown for Ryland he hopes to stay in state for college and is thinking about a degree involving government.

Congratulations Ryland!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.