Toddler killed in vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-month-old child was hit and killed in a vehicle crash near Apalachicola Wednesday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook video, Sheriff A.J. Smith said a 14-month-old toddler was struck and killed in a vehicle crash on Oyster Road.

FCSO and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating.

Sheriff Smith said they aren’t releasing any more details at this time to give family time to grieve.

We will update you as we get more information from law enforcement.

