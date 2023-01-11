Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and more humid weather is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not going to be as cold tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s inland and 50s at the coast under clear skies. On Wednesday winds will remain onshore meaning it will be warmer and more humid. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy. We can’t rule out a 20% chance of a shower. On Thursday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms late in the day. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will be in the 70s. As we get to Friday much colder air arrives with highs only in the 50s.

