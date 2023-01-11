WCSO: New EMS helicopter on the way

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders will soon be able to transport critical patients much quicker, with the use of a new helicopter.

At the Walton County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office representatives announced their partnership with Air Methods, which will be providing the aircraft.

Walton County Fire Rescue has been stretched thin since the only hospital in the district, the HealthMark Regional Medical Center, closed its emergency room doors in March 2022.

“We have a healthcare gap in Walton County” Tracey Vause, the chief of WCSO Emergency Services, said. “It’s been a bit of a challenge. We’ve watched our ambulance availability go down and transport times go up simply because we’re transporting cases to facilities outside of the county.”

Walton County Fire Rescue has implemented several programs to adapt to the closure. Officials said getting this new helicopter is going to be a game-changer, allowing critical patients to be transported faster.

“We feel just with this aircraft, it is that next level of care to the community here,” Nick Poroenza, southwest regional sales director for Air Methods, said.

Air Methods and WCSO representatives announced they will be splitting the costs of the aircraft, but contract negotiations are still in the works. They said Air Method will provide the initial pilots and flight nurses.

However, representatives said this will open up the opportunity for more jobs in our area such as pilots, nurses, and mechanics.

The helicopter is expected to be ready and in use by late March 2023.

Officials said it will mainly be used in northern Walton county, but will also use it in surrounding counties and help other residents in the area if needed.

Air Methods representatives said they only have two other agreements like this one in Florida.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to HealthMark multiple times for comment on when the emergency room will be reopened but has not yet gotten a response.

