Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club
Fines will be given to repeat "false alarm" offenders.
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting
generic crash
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
generic crash
Toddler killed after being hit by vehicle in Franklin County

Latest News

FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter honored as ‘force of nature’
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
A new location is opening up in Panama City Beach.
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown