Bay District Schools receives $1.5 million mental health grant

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is being awarded a five-year Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Grant to continue to support its student-focused mental health services.

The grant will provide nearly $1.5 million in funding each year for five years. It’s part of a “Grow Your Own” program.

The money will be used to sustain and expand the number of certified school counselors in the district.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the school district will continue to put mental health first.

”Our students are in more of a crisis than they have ever been in public education history,” Husfelt said. “It’s because of what is going on around them, not because of what is going on in school, and so we are constantly trying to figure out how to help our students be stronger and better and more resilient and having the professionals and licensed professionals is the key to this.”

Bay District Schools was selected out of more than 200 recipients across the country.

