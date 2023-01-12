Bay District Schools receives $1.5 million mental health grant

BDS Mental Health Presser
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is being awarded a five-year Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Grant to continue to support its student-focused mental health services.

The grant will provide nearly $1.5 million in funding each year for five years. It’s part of a “Grow Your Own” program.

The money will be used to sustain and expand the number of certified school counselors in the district.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the school district will continue to put mental health first.

”Our students are in more of a crisis than they have ever been in public education history,” Husfelt said. “It’s because of what is going on around them, not because of what is going on in school, and so we are constantly trying to figure out how to help our students be stronger and better and more resilient and having the professionals and licensed professionals is the key to this.”

Bay District Schools was selected out of more than 200 recipients across the country.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club
generic crash
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
Fines will be given to repeat "false alarm" offenders.
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

Latest News

JUCO BASKETBALL
JUCO BASKETBALL
Gulf Coast WBB
Gulf Coast WBB
Tyndall Thrift Store Opening
Tyndall Thrift Store Opening
BDS Mental Health Presser
BDS Mental Health Presser
Parker Tax Vote
Parker Tax Vote