Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change.

Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will have a big impact on the area. A live reporter will be at the announcement to share what is unveiled.

