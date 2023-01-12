Get groovy at Covenant Care’s Disco Ball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Covenant Care is inviting you to The Disco Ball! The charity event formerly known as The Mask Gala, is getting a new look in the form of bell bottoms and platforms with a disco-themed dance party. NewsChannel 7′s very own Jessica Foster will be the event chair again this year.

The Vice President of the Foundation, Aaron West, said the Mask Gala has been a success for so many years, but the feedback from the community on this year’s disco theme has been really exciting.

Senior Director of the Foundation, Christie Saffold, said guests will be able to dance, mingle, and enjoy the social environment centered around the light-up dance floor.

This party with a purpose will take place Saturday, February 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at ﻿Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa﻿ in Panama City. So, grab those go-go boots for a night filled with music, dancing, cocktails, food stations, auctions, and groovy fun all in support of Covenant Care’s My Wish program.

All proceeds from the event stay right here in the community, helping wishes come true for seriously ill patients.

With over 30 years of service to the Bay County area, providing hospice, home health, and much more, Covenant Care helps families when they need it the most.

To get your tickets visit Covenant Care or Covenant Care Disco Ball on Facebook.

