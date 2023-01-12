FAA outage cancels, delays several flights at ECP

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to halt all flights for a period of time Wednesday morning impacted more than just big airports.

The FAA had a system outage. Its “Notice to Air Missions” system failed. It’s something the FAA uses to brief pilots on important information that may be happening before, in route, or at their destination.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) had a few cancellations and delays.

“We had some delayed flights,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director of ECP, said. “We’ve had a couple of cancellations that I’m aware of.”

McClellan also said some of the cancellations might’ve been unrelated to the FAA’s system outage. Mechanical and weather issues are always factors to consider.

The grounding didn’t greatly impact the local airport.

However, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a huge hub for flights that come in and out of Bay County.

“I think that our first flight went out early this morning,” McClellan said. “I think some of the flights later in the morning may have been impacted as a result of all of the airplanes coming out of Atlanta, so I think there was a ground-stop from Delta.”

Flight Aware reports close to 19,000 flights were delayed Wednesday. It also said there were around 2,800 cancellations.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

