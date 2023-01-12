Georgia man arrested in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say Lee is at a local hospital getting checked out. Arrest and charges will follow after his medical attention.

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said its Bay Real-Time Operations Center alerted them about a vehicle with a tag reported stolen on Hwy. 231.

Deputies then started searching the area and found the vehicle coming off Veal Rd. onto Hwy. 231. That’s when deputies said the driver tried to take off and attempted to hit two patrol vehicles with deputies inside but missed. That’s when he turned down Heather Rd., got out of the truck and ran on foot.

Deputies realized then the suspect was armed. The suspect went into a pond and deputies followed, struggling with the suspect in the water. They were able to take him into custody. The suspect had dropped the firearm while he was on foot. Deputies are searching the area to find the firearm.

The suspect was identified as James Henry Lee, III, 44, from Lamar County, Ga.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen in Georgia, the tag was reported stolen in Florida.

