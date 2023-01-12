Gulf Coast womens team working through midweek bye

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast womens basketball team is enjoying the midweek bye after winning its first conference game of the season. That win coming Saturday over Pensacola, a 55-48 win for coach Rory Kuhn and company. And that yet another game this season the 16-0 Commodores had to play, and win, being a bit shorthanded, just seven suiting up in that one for Gulf Coast.

”Had the starting center, morning of, not feeling too well.” coach Kuhn told us during Wednesday’s practice. “So to be able to pull it out, especially the way we played, it wasn’t the prettiest, it wasn’t our best. But as I always say a win is a win. And in the best conference in the country you’ll take them any way you can. So just happy to be one and oh

Gulf Coast the top ranked team in the state and national polls. Incredible what they are doing with just 7, 8 or 9 players in every game. And it appears the momentum built in the first half of the season is carrying over to the second.

“The way I describe it is, like you said, non-conference is season one.” said Kuhn. “Conference is season two. And the work we’ve done in season one, nonconference has helped put us in a good position for season two in conference. Now we take care of business there, from the national standpoint we’ve already done our job of but you know obviously I look to go one and oh every night, that’s it. One and oh, that’s it. One game at a time one practice at a time, just try, and get better.”

The games at Chipola Saturday are 5:30 and 7:30.

