Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing. Mayor Mark Sheldon said they’re doing what they can to expand along with it. The to-do list is long but you have to start somewhere.

First things first, Back Beach is going from four to six lanes.

“Transportation has always been the biggest challenge for Panama City Beach. So for us, getting our roads widened has been a project that we’ve been working on for years. We’re so thankful for FDOT, we’re getting ready to start six-laning back Beach Road from Frank Brown Park to Nautilus and then from Nautilus to Richard Jackson. Those projects will both come this late spring, early summer,” Sheldon said.

Speaking of Frank Brown Park, more amenities will be coming there soon.

“Frank Brown Park is obviously something we’re passionate about and making more amenities and more things for people to do. So we’re building a skate park out there, six pickleball courts, new basketball courts, a BMX trail coming in the future. So we continue to enhance the amenities we have to make Panama City Beach even better than it already is today,” Sheldon said.

In case you get hurt out there, the city’s first hospital is set to break ground next week.

“The medical campus provides a new whole world of opportunities for the youth of our community and other folks,” Sheldon said.

If you’re new to Panama City Beach, you might have noticed what many refer to as eyesores out on the white sandy beaches.

“You see one of those current outfalls it’s just nasty looking. It looks like it’s sewage going out into the Gulf of Mexico and it’s not,” Sheldon said.

It’s really just stormwater, but the city is working to combine the two outfalls and bring them 1,500 feet out into the gulf.

“It’s better for the environment, better for the turtles and honestly it cleans the water,” Sheldon said.

Heading over to what locals call the heart of PCB, the Russell-Fields City Pier will soon have a whole new look to it.

“We don’t have a main street but we really look at Pier Park and that that pier as our main street right, so we’re getting ready to rip out all the old decking take down the old buildings add new restrooms, add new restaurant facilities and new decking out there. it’s a complete facelift for the pier,” Sheldon said.

But when it comes down to it, safety projects take priority.

“That fire station we have today isn’t safe for the community or the firefighters that are in it. If a storm came through today, they have to leave the facility. Starting right now, January 1st, we put it out we are getting ready to build a new fire station there. And then we’re going to be moving the fire station that’s on Middle Beach Road near the Walmart over there to a new location,” Sheldon said.

But those are only a handful of things on the city’s 2023 to-do list.

