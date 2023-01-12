New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach

A new location is opening up in Panama City Beach.
By Katie Bente and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf-lovers in the Panhandle!

BigShots Golf, along with Oasis Resorts, are announcing a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach.

The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard, and to open in 2024. The course plans to include a two-story tee-line with interactive climate-controlled tee boxes, a tech-driven indoor putting course, and Anthem Kitchen + Bar, an elevated sports bar from BigShots.

This new spot can be enjoyed by players of all ages and skills, with virtual golf courses for avid players, and interactive games for beginners and families!

“We are thrilled to be able to bring BigShots Golf to Panama City Beach; we know it will be the perfect entertainment fit for locals and visitors alike,” said President of Oasis, Ethan Register. “Whether you’re a first-time player or golf enthusiast, BigShots Golf truly has something for everyone.”

You can learn more about BigShots Golf on their website.

