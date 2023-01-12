Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills.

The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.

“It makes us feel a little more comfortable. It makes us get used to the heat,” said Eric Ponce, Panama City Fire Department Engineer. “Because we can practice with smoke and smoke machines, but the heat from the fire, it kind of ups the adrenaline a little bit more than you would going into cold smoke environment.”

Firefighter Saul Puente said he is committed to training because practice makes perfect.

“My favorite part about this training is just getting in and getting reps,” said Saul. “More reps equal more perfection in the field. Obviously, not everyone is going to be perfect, but it is less likely that you will mess up. This training is the number one thing that I believe is important to not just me but any of us. We don’t encounter quite often, so just getting in and seeing it is perfect.”

Scott Flitcraft is the Division Chief of Training for the Panama City Fire Department. He said safety, speed and efficiency are the top tips for survival in any emergency situation.

“It’s so important to get our guys used to that feel of the heat whenever that heat banks down on them to know that they are still ok, and they can continue pushing forward and make an aggressive interior attack,” Flitcraft said. “Our whole goal is to save lives and to do that we have to get good at this skill. Our guys are really good at it. We are really proud of our people. They are an outstanding bunch so all we are doing today, and this week is honing those skills that they already have in place.”

Live fire training is necessary to ensure that firefighters are proficient in their skills and are better equipped to protect their citizens.

Department officials said if you find yourself stuck in a house fire, do your best to get out and close the doors behind you, as it will limit air and decrease the fire growth.

