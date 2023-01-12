Panama City Symphony Orchestra to perform concert series

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A good problem to have is a sold-out show, and for the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, that is just the case.

Unfortunately, their upcoming performance of “West Side Story” conducted by PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza and performed by the 65-piece symphonic orchestra is sold out. However, the PCSO is set to perform “American Roots on February 18 and “Fairy Tales and Fantasy” on April 22.

Obviously, tickets are going fast so call 850-785-7677 or click www.panamacitysymphony.org for availability and more information.

To hear Bogza’s excitement on the upcoming events, watch the video attached.

