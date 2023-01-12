Parker City Council approves new ad valorem tax

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker City Council members met for a special meeting Wednesday night, the issue, to decide on implementing a new ad-valorem tax.

“The only way we can have this problem fixed is by adding an ad-valorem,” said Andrew Kelly, Mayor of Parker.

In a four to one vote, council members approved the 3.8 mills property tax. Mayor Andrew Kelly said the city needs the money to improve the failing infrastructure.

“You can drive through the City of Parker, and you can feel these bumps in the road,” said Kelly.

Some residents at the meeting agreed.

“I do support this it will cost me some money and I do realize that,” said a Parker resident.

However, others don’t feel the same.

“We can’t take no more, we’re not making any more at work, we can’t take no more our grocery bill everything else, can’t take no more,” said another Parker resident.

Mayor Kelly said the new tax won’t be implemented until fall of 2024.

“We may not see first check this year, but we will see one and that will in able to move forward for future,” said Kelly.

“We have always lived off the income of our water and that little bit they have marked up that is what we’ve run the city off of,” said Kelly.

The tax is expected to generate around $800,000 a year.

Officials said the ad valorem tax is also a way for Parker to have money saved up. so they will have enough funds to cover future infrastructure issues.

