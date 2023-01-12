Resolution Roundup: Growing in the new year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The excitement that surrounds each new year is all about growing and the possibilities it holds.

This year, the NewsChannel 7 Today team wanted to continue this excitement through a series of Resolution Roundup segments, and what better topic to add to the list than growing their green thumb?

This resolution is one that could use a little work for the team, so Horticulture Agent Julie B. McConnell stopped by the studio to share her expertise and some helpful tricks that can point us all in the right direction.

If you’re gardening knowledge could use a little work as well, watch the videos for McConnell’s helpful tips.

Julie suggested these helpful links if you are looking for extra resources.

Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! Webinars:

January 12, 2023, 12:15 p.m. Freeze Damaged Landscapes https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/9216734597704/WN_2GkVDzFWTuS0LPX546uj_g

February 9, 2023, 12:00 p.m. Small Scale Vegetable Gardening https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/5716734598243/WN_b2gAPrdVRq2wubwy0AB5ng

Other resources:

Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/5716734598243/WN_b2gAPrdVRq2wubwy0AB5ng

Follow UF/IFAS Extension Bay County Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bayifas

Herbs and Spices in the Florida Garden https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/vh020

Growing Vegetables in Containers https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/plants/edibles/vegetables/growing-vegetables-in-containers.html

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.