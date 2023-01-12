Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition

A woman has serious injuries after a rollover crash in Jackson County.
A woman has serious injuries after a rollover crash in Jackson County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after a crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say early Thursday morning, a 21-year-old driver was traveling westbound in a sedan on State Road 2, approaching a left curve on the road.

FHP says at some point, the vehicle began to travel in a southwesterly direction, and crossed the center line of the roadway.

When the driver attempted to adjust, troopers say she overcorrected, and the vehicle began to rotate in a clockwise manner in a northwesterly direction.

The sedan then reportedly went off the road and began to turn over multiple times until finally resting north of State Road 2, facing south.

FHP reported the driver had serious injuries, and next of kin was notified.

