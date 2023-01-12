LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Nicki Adams.

“I feel very excited and surprised,” Adams said.

Mrs. Adams is a functional ESE teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School.

She has been teaching for 13 years, two of those at Lynn Haven.

“I love what I do,” Adams said. “I love the people I work with, the kids I work with. The kids are just amazing. It’s easy to love them and they’re so much fun to work with.”

She does have a favorite part about teaching.

“Definitely the relationships that I have with my students and their families, 100%,” Adams said.

She said she is thankful to have a positive impact on these students and their families every day.

“It’s not always an easy thing for families to accept when their student might have a difficulty in learning,” Adams said. “I’m just happy to be there on their journey with them, working as a team.”

Her nomination said a book could be written about how wonderful she is and that she is truly one of a kind.

Congratulations Mrs. Adams!

