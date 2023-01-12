Walton County Tourism Department hosting job fair to keep up with tourism demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is quickly becoming one of the top vacation destinations in the country. To keep up with the tourism demand, the Walton County Tourism Department is hosting a Hospitality and Service Industry job fair.

“In 2021, we brought in over 5 million visitors,” Nicole Barefield Everett, the Walton County Tourism Department communications director, said. “We want to do everything we can to help connect job seekers with our top employers and our community.”

The job fair will be held on Friday, January 13. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Rosa Beach.

More than 50 employers and businesses are expected to be there, but it will be more than just tourism-based opportunities. Among the restaurants and hotels that will be hiring, first responder agencies and municipalities will be there.

Looking towards the future, tourism development officials said they will be focusing on more than just the beach.

“As we go above the Choctawhatchee Bay, in the north, there are so many other activities,” Everett said. “There are historic sites, there’s other beautiful natural landscape and an environment. We want our visitors to understand all of what is available in our communities.”

Everett said some of their goals for 2023 are to expand access to the beaches and ensure that the infrastructure for tourist season is in place by filling the job opportunities, which is why they are hosting the job fair.

