Warm, humid, and breezy, with rain chances today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar right now with a few clouds cruising our skies. We’ll pick up a scattered rain chance during the day today with a better chance for a late afternoon or evening storm.

Otherwise, it’s a mild start. Temperatures are starting out in the low 60s. And we’ll stay mild throughout the day ahead as well before a cool down comes by tomorrow. Highs today return to the mid to upper 70s.

A couple batches of passing scattered showers or storms will be expected through the day today. However, a squall line feature is expected to move in late in the afternoon or evening from west to east across the Panhandle. There’s a small chance for strong or possibly severe storms to develop where gusty winds would be the main concern.

Winds will be gusty outside of storms today with sustained winds around 15-20mph and gusts up to 40mph. Once the front passes through, a lighter northwesterly breeze takes over and temperatures tank into Friday and the weekend.

We’ll drop all the way into the low mid 50s under sunshine for Friday and Saturday highs.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower possible through the day and a likely storm late in the afternoon or evening. Windy conditions develop into the afternoon with gusts up to 40mph outside of storms. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain clearing out tonight and mostly cloudy skies for Friday with clouds decreasing and highs only in the 50s.

