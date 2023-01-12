Wednesday Evening Forecast

Storms return to the area on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 60s. On Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the 70s. Winds will be SW at 15-20 mph. Rain chances (70-80%) over the first part of the day will be low and then increase by the late afternoon/evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Rainfall totals will be .25-.5″. The rain exits Thursday night and much colder weather returns on Friday. Expect highs in the 50s for Friday and Saturday and lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday into Monday. After Thursday our next chance of rain will not be until next Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

