Adopt a pet in need through Vickers Animal Rescue

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vickers Animal Rescue is a small rescue that fosters animals in need while they look for their forever home.

Dr. Abbi Dacosta with Emerald Coast Mobile Vet stopped by the studio to show off two animals available for adoption. Patches is a 1 to 2-year-old lovable female terrier mix, and Toro is a spunky male kitten. The two showed off their sweet side hoping to encourage viewers to make room for them in their home.

Dacosta also mention that 13-year-old Sarah is up for adoption as well. She is looking for a calm home to relax and thrive in.

For more adoption information on these cuties, visit Vickers Animal Rescue on Facebook.

