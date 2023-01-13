Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 12th
High School Basketball / Boys
Bozeman 41 Freeport 49
Poplar Springs 53 Blountstown 57
Altha 38 Holmes County 71
Liberty Vernon
Malone Marianna
Laurel Hill Rocky Bayou Christian
Graceville Sneads
Jay Chipley
Wewahitchka Port St. Joe
Niceville Milton
Franklin Mosley
Baker Ponce De Leon
High School Basketball / Girls
Chipley 60 Bay 36
Liberty Vernon
Bethlehem Malone
Lincoln 49 Port St. Joe 45
Blountstown Holmes
Wewahitchka 10 Cottondale 52
Laurel Hill Rocky Bayou Christian
Ponce De Leon 50 South Walton 41
Niceville 66 Crestview 72
Baker 18 Walton 32
Freeport Bozeman
High School Soccer / Boys
Milton Rocky Bayou Christian
South Walton West Florida
Bozeman Rutherford
Marianna Choctaw
Franklin 0 Jefferson 1
Walton Destin
High School Soccer / Girls
Fort Walton Beach Niceville
Wakulla 1 Marianna 1
Bozeman Rutherford
North Bay Haven 8 Bay 0
Walton Destin
Franklin 0 Jefferson 7
Arnold Mosley
Rocky Bayou Christian Escambia
