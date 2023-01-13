Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 12th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Bozeman 41 Freeport 49

Poplar Springs 53 Blountstown 57

Altha 38 Holmes County 71

Liberty Vernon

Malone Marianna

Laurel Hill Rocky Bayou Christian

Graceville Sneads

Jay Chipley

Wewahitchka Port St. Joe

Niceville Milton

Franklin Mosley

Baker Ponce De Leon

High School Basketball / Girls

Chipley 60 Bay 36

Liberty Vernon

Bethlehem Malone

Lincoln 49 Port St. Joe 45

Blountstown Holmes

Wewahitchka 10 Cottondale 52

Laurel Hill Rocky Bayou Christian

Ponce De Leon 50 South Walton 41

Niceville 66 Crestview 72

Baker 18 Walton 32

Freeport Bozeman

High School Soccer / Boys

Milton Rocky Bayou Christian

South Walton West Florida

Bozeman Rutherford

Marianna Choctaw

Franklin 0 Jefferson 1

Walton Destin

High School Soccer / Girls

Fort Walton Beach Niceville

Wakulla 1 Marianna 1

Bozeman Rutherford

North Bay Haven 8 Bay 0

Walton Destin

Franklin 0 Jefferson 7

Arnold Mosley

Rocky Bayou Christian Escambia

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, January 11th