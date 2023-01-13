Bay District Schools launches online 24/7 tutoring

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School has launched a 24/7 online tutoring option for middle and high school students.

Thursday morning, Bay District Schools announced students will now have extra help at their fingertips. It is through a new and free support option from FEV Tutor.

The move comes as the school district works to bridge the gap in learning caused by Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breakfast Point Academy Teacher Karen Lee said she has seen the negative impacts firsthand.

“Students are absolutely still struggling to catch up. After Hurricane Michael there was a lot of delay,” Lee said. “We missed a lot of school from Hurricane Michael then COVID happened, and then we went to virtual learning.”

The tutoring resource can be accessed on any device by logging onto the Bay District Schools launch pad and selecting the FEV Tutor icon.

Brandon Marolla teaches at Breakfast Point Academy, he said the resource is a great way to get students comfortable asking for help.

“I think some students that may be weary of asking for help in a group setting, may be more inclined to do it individually at home,” said Marolla. “You know, a little more safe and secure to expose themselves if they’re not doing it, it’ll give them that opportunity.”

The tutors behind the screen are all certified teachers and content area experts ready to help children with an individual question or provide scheduled one-on-one lessons.

Alana Simmons is the Director of Secondary and Adult Instructional Services at Bay District Schools. She said the help is not only free, but easy to use.

“There is going to be the two options,“ Simmons said. “There’s going to be the homework help that’s just the click of a button or if they go through the tutoring options it will ask the students a series of questions, what course do you need help in, what grade level, what days of the week do you prefer, and it will actually preschedule those specific sessions for the student.”

Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said he cannot wait to take advantage of the amazing option.

“So for me as a social studies history person if I’m trying to help my 6th grade daughter with a math problem this will definitely be a go,” said Whitfield.

Face to face tutoring options will continue to be available before and after school, and even on Saturdays.

